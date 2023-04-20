Shania Twain announces new ‘Queen Of Me: Royal Edition’
April 20, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Shania Twain is set to drop an expanded version of her latest album, Queen Of Me, on Friday, April 28.
Titled Queen Of Me: Royal Edition, the collection will include several new tracks, as well as a feature “that happened serendipitously.”
Sharing the news on Twitter, Shania wrote, “You’ve embraced the new album in exactly the way it was intended – pure celebration! QOM:RE includes a couple of rogue tracks that didn’t quite fit the concept but that I wanted to share with you – and a feature that happened serendipitously and gave me smiles for miles!”
Queen Of Me arrived in February and is Shania’s sixth studio album.
Presave Queen Of Me: Royal Edition now.
