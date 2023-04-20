96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Shania Twain announces new ‘Queen Of Me: Royal Edition’

April 20, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
Republic Records

Shania Twain is set to drop an expanded version of her latest album, Queen Of Me, on Friday, April 28.

Titled Queen Of Me: Royal Edition, the collection will include several new tracks, as well as a feature “that happened serendipitously.”

Sharing the news on Twitter, Shania wrote, “You’ve embraced the new album in exactly the way it was intended – pure celebration! QOM:RE includes a couple of rogue tracks that didn’t quite fit the concept but that I wanted to share with you – and a feature that happened serendipitously and gave me smiles for miles!”

Queen Of Me arrived in February and is Shania’s sixth studio album.

Presave Queen Of Me: Royal Edition now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

American KidsKenny Chesney
4:31pm
5 Leaf CloverLuke Combs
4:27pm
Big Green TractorJason Aldean
4:24pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
4:21pm
Head Over BootsJon Pardi
4:14pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Kane Brown Gets Hit W/ Boot While Performing
3

Scotty McCreery Celebrates Son Turning 5 Months
4

Thomas Rhett Shows off How He Spent His Birthday in New Snap
5

The Wienermobile Visits the Hub City! (Piloted by Lubbock Local!)