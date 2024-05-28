96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Shania Twain Has ‘A Lot Of’ Emotional And Physical Scars

May 28, 2024 9:44AM CDT
The country star has been through a lot.  Shania opened up all sorts of scars in a new interview. “I have a lot of scars from cooking. I have a lot of scars from working in the bush with sharp tools. I have a lot of emotional scars. … I’ve been through a challenging childhood and then my open throat surgery.” 

She continued, “Over time, I have realised that all of those experiences have really made me who I am today and I wear them well. I’ll document my feelings, I’ll put things down, they’re very raw, they’re very real, they’re very in the moment, and I live them. I like to live through my suffering.”

Some of those notes will turn into lyrics, but she likes to change them to be more upbeat.

