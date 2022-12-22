Shania Twain Is Embracing Her Body & Posing Topless

Shania Twain recently shared why she decided to pose topless and how she has started embracing her body more. Shania said, “This is me expressing my truth. I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence.” She continued, “I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear — if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable. I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes.” She added, “I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do the nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause. I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating.” Twain continued, “I am embracing my body as it changes, as I should have from my childhood to my teens, as I should be from my taut, the 20s and 30-year-old self, to my menopausal body. I’m not going to be shy about it. I want to be courageous about it, and I want to share that courage in the artwork that I am directing.”