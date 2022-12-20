Shania Twain says she’s in her “renaissance period”: “All these years later, I’m still here”

Republic Records

As she gears up to release her new album, Queen of Me, early next year, Shania Twain is celebrating a career that, throughout all its evolutions, is still as relevant as ever.

“It’s like a renaissance period for me,” the singer tells People in a new cover story. “To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that’s rewarding.”

Her spot at the top of her game is hard-earned. Shania has experienced her share of ups and downs, both professionally and personally: For one, a prolonged bout with Lyme disease affected her vocal cords and left her, at one point, unsure if she’d ever be able to perform again.

In the mid-2000s, the singer took a step back from her career to raise her son, Eja, and in 2008, she split from husband and producer Mutt Lange after learning of his affair with her close friend.

Shania describes the experience as “a very low period in my life,” but with time, she returned to the top of her professional game and found love again with her now-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

“I feel a renewed confidence. I don’t have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that,” she reflects.

“All these years later, I’m still here, almost in a bigger way,” Shania adds. “And I’m embracing it.”

In addition to putting out her new album, Shania will embark on a massive tour in 2023.

