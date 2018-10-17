Shania Twain’s “Real Country” arrives on USA Network November 13

ABC RadioUSA Network’s new country music talent show, Real Country, is set to premiere Tuesday, November 13.

Executive producer Shania Twain, Jake Owen, and Travis Tritt will serve as the competition show’s judges. Graham Bunn from ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise will be its host.

“I have never seen a show like this before,” Shania shared on her socials, along with a preview of the program. “So proud to be a part of Real Country.”

Jake predicts Real Country will even deliver some country converts.

“Country music fans, they’re gonna love this show,” he says. “But I think there’s people out there that don’t even realize that they love country music — yet.”

You can catch the first episode of Real Country Tuesday, November 13 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.