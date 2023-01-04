96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

January 4, 2023 12:48PM CST
Shania Twain’s the ‘Queen of Me’ and the queen of your TV

If you didn’t check out Shania Twain‘s career-spanning documentary, Not Just a Girl, when it premiered last July on Netflix, you’ll have another chance next week. 

The comprehensive look back airs Wednesday, January 11, at 9 p.m. ET on AXS TV. It includes appearances by Kelsea Ballerini and Lionel Richie, among many others, and extensive recollections and reflections from Shania.

Of course, it’s just part of the Canadian superstar’s extensive lead-up to her new album, Queen of Me, which arrives February 3. It’s only the sixth album of her career so far and her first since 2017. 

Shania’s set to stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday. You can watch starting at 11:35 ET on CBS. 

