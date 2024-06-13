96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Shay Mooney calls dad his hero: “He’s the best guy I know”

June 13, 2024 11:45AM CDT
ABC

For Shay Mooney, his dad’s more than just a fatherly figure — he’s a role model and personal hero.

“There’s so many things I could [say] about my dad. He’s definitely my hero. I respect him more than anyone in the world,” Shay shares with the press. “He’s always been one of those guys that everyone looks up to. He’s a leader, and that’s something I aspire to be and I’ve watched him ever since I was a kid.”

“He’s just the best guy I know,” continues the father of three. “There’s not enough [good] things I could say about him. There [are] so many qualities that he has that I aspire to be.”

Dan + Shay will kick off their Heartbreak On The Map Summer Tour July 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to danandshay.com.

The duo are currently #28 and ascending the country charts with “Bigger Houses.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

