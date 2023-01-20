96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Shay Mooney serenades new son Abram

January 20, 2023 12:22PM CST
Share
Shay Mooney serenades new son Abram

ABC/Larry McCormack

Shay Mooney‘s officially a father of three. 

The Dan + Shay singer announced his wife, Hannah, gave birth to Abram Shay Mooney on Tuesday, January 17, in a touching post on his socials

“Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it,” Shay says, adding a heart emoji alongside a moving video of him holding Abram and singing “When I Pray for You,” a song he and Dan recorded for the movie The Shack.

Abram joins big brothers Asher, who’ll turn 6 next week, and Ames, who’ll be 3 next month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch
4:39pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
4:36pm
Long LiveFlorida-georgia Line
4:34pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
4:27pm
God Gave Me YouBlake Shelton
4:24pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Houston Rodeo Announces 2023 Lineup
2

Hopes of Keeping Joyland Open Fade (With Additional Information)
3

KyeRon Lindsay signs with Red Raiders; Eligible to play in 2023-24 season
4

Man Brings Wife Back To Life……Sorta
5

New Domino’s® Store in Lubbock is Now Open