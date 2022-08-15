96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo
“She Likes It”: Russell Dickerson to embark on another headlining tour this year

August 15, 2022 10:00AM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Russell Dickerson is jetting off on his second headlining tour of the year with the She Likes It Tour

Named after his current hit single, the trek visits 10 cities across the U.S. in November and December. The tour kicks off on November 17 in Indianapolis and concludes on December 10 in Denver, with stops in San Diego, Portland and Salt Lake City in between. Drew Green joins as the opening act.  

“Couldn’t end the year without hitting the road one more time! Catch us out on the #SheLikesItTour with my boy @drewgreen!” Russell writes on Instagram

It follows his previous headlining All Yours All Night Tour, which traversed the country at the top of the year and included his sold-out debut at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Since February, he’s served as the opening act on Tim McGraw‘s The McGraw Tour.

She Likes It” featuring pop artist Jake Scott is currently in the top 30 on country radio.  

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

