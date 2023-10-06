96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Shop Chris Stapleton’s new Filson Traveller Collection

October 6, 2023 4:12PM CDT
Share
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton and Filson’s new Traveller Collection is out now.

Named after Chris’ award-winning debut album, the Traveller Collection comprises an outfitter bag, medium duffle bag, stowaway backpack, dopp kitt and suit cover.

“It’s been an incredible process developing the ‘Traveller Collection’ with Filson,” says Chris. “Inspired by my needs on the road and the desire to revive archived Filson pieces, we’ve created products that I genuinely use and love.”

“Filson feels like part of my family, and their commitment to lasting craftsmanship aligns perfectly with my values,” he adds. “It’s been an honor to collaborate with such a legendary brand that creates products meant to outlive us all.”

“The Filson x Chris Stapleton collaboration goes beyond a mere endorsement; it is a true creative partnership,” shares Alex Carleton, CCO at Filson.

The Traveller Collection is available now at filson.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Watching YouRodney Atkins
6:55pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
6:51pm
Beers On MeDierks Bentley Breland Hardy
6:48pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
6:41pm
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Oklahoma Police Call Out Jelly Roll After He Honors Fallen Officer
2

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
3

Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oscar Mayer, And Claussen Launch New Halloween Gummies
4

Shrek's Swamp Available On Airbnb
5

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy