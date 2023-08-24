96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Shop Lainey Wilson’s Wrangler fall essentials

August 24, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
NBC

Lainey Wilson has teamed up with Wrangler to highlight her favorite pieces from their fall collection.

“Turn heads and capture hearts [cowboy emoji] I partnered with @wrangler to show y’all some of their new Fall styles,” Lainey captions an Instagram reel showcasing her in various fashionable outfits.

“Dear Wild Horses, I see the fire in your eyes, I see how bad you want it. You know how hard it is for us. It’s hard to make em listen, hard to get where you wanna go, but you have my word,” Lainey narrates in the picturesque video. “I’m gonna stick with you and pull you all night if I have to, like a genuine angel did for me. Just promise – the next Wild Horse you believe in, you do the same for her.”

With a “Fit for Dreamers. Made for Doers.” tagline, Lainey’s collection of favorites includes a floral print wanderer flare jean, denim catsuit, slim denim vest and more.

Shop the collection now at wrangler.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Lovin You Is FunEaston Corbin
6:54pm
Rich Men North Of RichmondOliver Anthony
6:51pm
Dont Come LookinJackson Dean
6:48pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:41pm
When It Rains It PoursLuke Combs
6:37pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

Hallmark Opening in Lubbock!
3

Luke Combs “Fooled” By Viral Lookalike At His Own Concert
4

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins On The Power Of Southern Grandmother's Cooking
5

Harmony Public School Welcomes Students Back to School and Implements Early Release Fridays