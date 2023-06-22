Shop the new Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

June 22, 2023 3:15PM CDT
If you need a new pair of boots, you’re in luck.

Texas-based Lucchese Bootmaker has teamed up with global country superstar Chris Stapleton to launch its brand new Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection. 

Available now, the line features three different boots: The Original, Old Friend and San Antonio. Prices range from $695 to $1,195. 

Of his new collaboration, Chris shares, “Everything can be refined to an art and that’s what I love about Lucchese boots — they’ve taken boot making and refined it to an art.”

Proceeds from every Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection purchase will also benefit Chris and Morgane Stapleton‘s Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund.

So what are you waiting for? Check out the Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection now at lucchese.com.

