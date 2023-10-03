Shop the Reba at Dillard’s fall collection

Reba McEntire‘s kicking off autumn with her new Reba at Dillard’s fall collection.

The fall-ready clothing items include the Scoop Neck Abstract Print Long Sleeve Mesh Top, Point Collar Embroidered Denim Faux Suede Long Sleeve Statement Jacket and Long Balloon Sleeve Button Front Pointelle Midi Sweater Dress.

Check out the Reba at Dillard’s fall collection now at dillards.com.

Coming up, Reba will release her new lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots, and its companion album, Not That Fancy, on October 10 and October 6, respectively.

Both the book and album are available for preorder now at NotThatFancy.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.