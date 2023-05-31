96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Shop the Reba at Dillard’s summer collection

May 31, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
NBC

It’s time to spruce up your wardrobe with the new Reba at Dillard’s summer collection.

Featured new additions include the Embroidered V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Beacon Blue Knit Tee, Floral Embroidered Short Sleeve Round Neck Knit Tee and Embroidered V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Butter Knit Tee. 

“With summer just around the corner, brighten up your wardrobe with Reba at @dillards,” Reba McEntire wrote on Instagram.

Shop the Reba at Dillard’s summer collection now at dillards.com. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Famous FriendsChris Young/kane Brown
10:20am
Memory LaneOld Dominion
10:18am
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
10:10am
BoondocksLittle Big Town
10:06am
Last NightMorgan Wallen
10:03am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toddi joins Jeff Mudflap & the Gang for Memorial Day Recipes
2

Covenant Health Launches Free Health Program for Lubbock Community
3

Did Jelly Roll just say he’s more excited about his ABC documentary than his album?
4

Jelly Roll Lost Out On His Dream Home Because Of Past Felony Conviction
5

Garth Brooks Announces 2024 Dates For New Las Vegas Residency