Shot In The Dark Is A Real Crowd Pleaser

A high school basketball player named Clay Warner finally got into his first game last Friday and received a thunderous applause when he sunk his very first shot.

The 18-year-old senior at North Polk High School in Iowa is the most popular player on the team, despite having never played in a game. His coaches have kept him on the bench for his own safety because Clay is legally blind.

But Friday’s game was Senior Night, and with one minute left to play, his coaches decided to send him in and Clay made the most of it.

He caught a pass and launched a jumpshot from the corner and nailed it. The entire student body and players on both teams erupted and cheered. Clay said, “This whole gym was yelling my name. Everything, both benches were jumping. The whole crowd was going crazy. It was like I was a little kid again.”