Silent Wings Museum presents #BillyFiske: A Throwback for the Digital Era

Lubbock, Texas – The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to a special presentation by Kevin Billings, President of the Billy Fiske Foundation. Billings will tell the story of Billy Fiske, an American aviator in the Battle of Britain. Much as American Glider Pilots held great respect for their British Glider Pilot cohorts, Billy Fiske felt strongly that he needed to come to the defense of his adopted homeland.
Join us at 2:00 p.m. on February 19, 2022, as Kevin Billings speaks of Billy Fiske’s determination to serve in the Royal Air Force and the legacy of service and spirit of friendship that carries forward to today.
After the presentation, explore the amazing story of WWII Glider operations from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. with interactive activities.
We are pleased to offer free admission all day for this event.