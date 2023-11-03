Silent Wings Museum to Host Veterans Day Event

The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us in honoring veterans of the United States Military on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Enjoy free admission from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A special Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. featuring Dr. Donald R. Abbe discussing the significance of this date in world history and our national identity. Lubbock VFW Post Chaplin, Jessie Hatchet, will deliver the invocation followed by a reading of the City of Lubbock Special Recognition of Veterans Day by Councilmember Steve Massengale to honor our esteemed veterans in the Lubbock area.

The National Geographic’s commemorative film Arlington: Field of Honor will be playing in the Theater hourly from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

From Promise to Production gallery talk will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Hangar Gallery to honor the men and women who built the gliders in World War II.

Educational activities all afternoon include the opportunity to make a poppy in remembrance of our nation’s military veterans, and other interactive activities to better understand the production of cargo gliders during World War II.

A big band performance from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., with live music by Finessence will finish the day’s remembrance activities.

This event made possible with the support of the Helen Jones Foundation.

For more information, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.