96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Silent Wings Museum to Host Veterans Day Event

November 3, 2023 12:17PM CDT
Share
Getty Images

The Silent Wings Museum invites the community to join us in honoring veterans of the United States Military on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Enjoy free admission from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A special Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. featuring Dr. Donald R. Abbe discussing the significance of this date in world history and our national identity. Lubbock VFW Post Chaplin, Jessie Hatchet, will deliver the invocation followed by a reading of the City of Lubbock Special Recognition of Veterans Day by Councilmember Steve Massengale to honor our esteemed veterans in the Lubbock area.

The National Geographic’s commemorative film Arlington: Field of Honor will be playing in the Theater hourly from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

From Promise to Production gallery talk will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Hangar Gallery to honor the men and women who built the gliders in World War II.
Educational activities all afternoon include the opportunity to make a poppy in remembrance of our nation’s military veterans, and other interactive activities to better understand the production of cargo gliders during World War II.

A big band performance from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., with live music by Finessence will finish the day’s remembrance activities.

This event made possible with the support of the Helen Jones Foundation.

For more information, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Save Me The TroubleDan Shay
1:30am
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
1:26am
Chipping MillTurnpike Troubadours
1:23am
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
1:20am
Someone Else Calling You BabyLuke Bryan
1:16am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Rise of the Kingdom Ninja: Daniel Gil's Extraordinary Path
2

City of Lubbock Invites Public to Trunk or Treat Event
3

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
4

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
5

Revealing the Dark Secrets: Chris Alexander on Corman's Poe Legacy