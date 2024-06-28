Singing with Little Big Town is a “huge honor” + “full-circle moment” for Kelsea Ballerini

“Shut Up Train” is not just another Little Big Town song for Kelsea Ballerini — it’s the one she constantly listened to back in college.

That’s why being enlisted by the band for a newly recorded duet version years later is a big deal to the “Peter Pan” singer.

“My college roommate, she’s one of my best friends. A couple weeks ago I was like, ‘OK, Jensen, do you remember in college how I played that one song all the time and you were like, “Kelsea, the song is called ‘Shut Up Train,’ shut up, Kelsea!”‘ There was something about that song on that record that I just couldn’t get over,” Kelsea tells ABC Audio.

“Hillary Lindsey is a writer on it, who is my hero. And to be able to have this full-circle moment on their 25th anniversary record, to sing that song with them, it’s a huge honor,” she says.

Kelsea, who’s gone from fan to friends with Little Big Town, also has high praise for the “Girl Crush” group.

“I’m really close with Karen Fairchild and I’m just such a massive fan of Little Big Town. They’re beautiful people. They’re beautiful friends,” says Kelsea. “Karen’s a huge collaborator and sister to me, and that song is just magic, so I feel very happy to be part of it.”

You can find Kelsea and Little Big Town’s “Shut Up Train” on LBT’s Greatest Hits album, arriving Aug. 9.

Meanwhile, you can check out Kelsea’s new single with Noah Kahan, “Cowboys Cry Too,” on country radio and digital platforms.

