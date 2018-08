A single mom who works as a bartender, was surprised by a couple who gave her a $1000 tip on a $30 bar tab.

She decided to use the money to pay it forward by donating the money to a local community skate park for kids.

She knows she could have spent the money on her own 2 kids, but she decided to spend it in a different way so many kids in her neighborhood could go, express themselves and hang out.