Single Tickets On-Sale 8/28 for the National Touring Broadway Engagement of MEAN GIRLS at The Buddy Holly Hall!

The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to announce that single tickets for the North American Tour of MEAN GIRLS—the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film—will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 10:00 a.m. This production is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL Series and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage for a limited engagement Jan. 3–5, 2025.

Tickets to MEAN GIRLS start at $57 and will be available for purchase at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting [email protected].

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 2:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award ® winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award ® winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award ® nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award ® winner Casey Nicholaw.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” Chicago Tribune said “Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business.” People Magazine calls the show “FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS – Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin’s songs keep the laughs coming!” The New York Daily News said Mean Girls “TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE – the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy.” And, Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!”

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.

Please note: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com, Etix.com and the Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL Series is welcomed by The Buddy Holly Hall and The Overton Hotel.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

The Buddy Holly Hall is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education. The venue is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global.

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/staging-the-future/.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in 13 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Kansas City, MO; Long Beach, CA; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.

