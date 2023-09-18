Single Tickets to Four Shows in the 23-24 Broadway at the Buddy Holly Hall Series Available September 22

The American Theatre Guild is pleased to announce that single tickets to four shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES will go on-sale Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Single tickets can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting [email protected]. All engagements will be held at The Buddy Holly Hall.

Information about each touring production can be found below.

SHOWS-AT-A-GLANCE:

• ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN, Jan. 12–14, 2024

• STOMP, Feb. 12, 2024 (SEASON ADD-ON)

• HAIRSPRAY, March 1–3, 2024

• THE CHER SHOW, June 14–16, 2024

ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN

Jan. 12–14, 2024

The Buddy Holly Hall

Assets Link: https://app.box.com/s/w7orecfubfjsnxwtgcqnrtu3spqw86bm

HER VOICE. HIS VISION. THEIR STORY.

ON YOUR FEET! Is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring “IT’S A HIT!” and The New York Times cheering, “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!”

ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

STOMP (SEASON ADD-ON)

Feb. 12, 2024

The Buddy Holly Hall

Assets Link: https://app.box.com/s/42eaerdfcgs314esde08x9wwgabvafb2

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments –matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

HAIRSPRAY

March 1–3, 2024

The Buddy Holly Hall

Assets Link: https://app.box.com/s/jcuoai9vdf8ppcmy34dp3u6uuobh2b2w

You Can’t Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the ‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” HAIRSPRAY is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

Don’t miss this “exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy” (The New Yorker).

THE CHER SHOW

June 14–16, 2024

The Buddy Holly Hall

Assets Link: https://app.box.com/s/r3daua8lib1sn0qjobnhyudy7901vz8j

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture – breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Please note: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com and the Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES is welcomed by The Buddy Holly Hall, The Overton Hotel, LEPAA and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

Become a fan of Broadway by following us on social media:

• Facebook: @BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall

• Instagram: @BwayLubbockBHH

• Twitter: @BwayLubbockBHH

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

The Buddy Holly Hall is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education. The venue is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global.

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/education/.

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in 13 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Kansas City, MO; Long Beach, CA; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.

# # #