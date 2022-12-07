Sitting 3rd in the Average Cole Franks isn’t letting past injuries slow him down at the NFR

Bareback rider Cole Franks (Clareendon TX) was the 2021 Resistol Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year, and finished third in the 2021 PRCA | World Standings as a rookie, was sidelined with an injury back in July. Franks injured his left (free) hand prior to riding in the finals at the Cheyenne (Wyo.) Frontier Days, July 31.

“The horse (Summit Pro Rodeo’s Game Trail) kind of threw a fit in the chute and flipped over backwards and smashed my hand in between my riggin and the back slide and just ripped my hand open,” said Frank, 21. “It was all the way down to the bone. The only thing holding my finger on was the bone and the tendon. I didn’t break anything I just ripped my hand up pretty good. I had 12 to 15 stitches, I do not remember exactly. It still hurts. This was just a freak deal. That horse has been to the NFR, and I had never been on that horse, and I was really looking forward to getting on him and I didn’t get to ride in the short round (after the injury).” Back in May, Franks injured his right wrist and was forced to miss a few weeks of action.

“Injuries are just part of what we do,” Franks said. But he hasn’t let that slow him down for the 2022 National Finals Rodeo. He is sitting 3rd in the Average tied with R.C. Landingham as of Round 7 on 12/7/22.

courtesy of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)