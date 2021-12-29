Breaking News
Red Raiders win AutoZone Liberty Bowl 34-7
Lubbock's Country Leader
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Ski Apache Opens Today
Dec 29, 2021 @ 9:56am
ALTO, N.M. (Dec. 29, 2021) –
Following an unusually warm, dry fall, Ski Apache is set to open for the 2021–2022 winter season on Wednesday, Dec. 29, weather permitting. Whether it’s hitting the slopes or taking in the beautiful scenery, there’s fun in store for the whole family.
“The entire team is ready and excited to finally welcome back winter to Ski Apache,” said Ken Marlatt, Director of Operations at Ski Apache. “Thanks to a little help from Mother Nature and our talented snowmaking team, we’re thankful to be able to open the bottom of the mountain before the end of the year.”
Ski Apache will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with chair #3, #5 and scenic gondola running, weather dependent. Guests can enjoy discounted $49.99 lift tickets until the resort is able to open additional terrain
Ski Apache is best known for its mild winter temperatures and abundance of blue-bird skiing. The mountain’s high elevations, combined with its southerly latitude, gives the resort a unique advantage of seeing abundant snowfall but comfortable weather. It’s this promise of blue-bird days and superb snow conditions that lures skiers and riders from far and wide. The resort, owned by the Mescalero Apache Tribe, features 750 skiable acres across 55 runs accessed by 11 lifts and the only eight-passenger gondola in the state.
TAGS
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock
New Mexico
Ski Apache
Skiing
Recently Played
December 29th, 2021
View full playlist
You May Also Like
Dan + Shay go Christmas caroling on Twitter, complete with epic holiday sweaters
Jason Aldean’s youngest daughter shows off her Christmas spirit with a rendition of “Jingle Bells”
Lainey Wilson spent years “on the struggle bus” before her first hit: “I had some of the darkest days of my life”
“Pedal down”: Maren Morris teases some big things on the horizon in 2022
Merry Christmas
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Win
KLLL Music Insiders
Contest Rules
Listen
Best of Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Wine It Up
Spout Podcast
Concert / Events
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Watch
Contact
Get Hired! Work with Us!
GROW YOUR BUSINESS NOW!
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On