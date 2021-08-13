      Weather Alert

Slice Of Cake From Prince Charles & Princess Diana’s Wedding Auctioned Off

Aug 13, 2021 @ 9:13am

How much would you pay for a slice of 40-year-old wedding cake?  One was just auctioned off for a whopping $2,500.  Of course, it’s not just any old cake – it’s a  slice of cake from the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.  The cake has spent the last 40 years wrapped in plastic wrap and kept in an antique cake tin – and has held up surprisingly well.  Despite its royal origins, auctioneers were surprised to see it go for £1,850 – roughly $2,565 – more than five times the anticipated sale price.  Would you want a 40-year-old piece of cake in your house?

