“Slow Down Summer”: Thomas Rhett teases new song

Nov 2, 2021 @ 10:31am

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Thomas Rhett is dropping new music, but he can’t wait to share it with fans. 

On Tuesday, the superstar shared a snippet of a new track, “Slow Down Summer,” that will be released on Friday. Set in a small country town, the song captures a sweet summer love that the young couple at the forefront hopes doesn’t fade with the season. 

“Falling fast in a one lane town/Tangled up with your lips on mine/Never seen a brighter green than those eyes/And I put my jacket on your shoulder/Wishing the weather wasn’t getting colder/Letting you go/Holding onto each other/Closing our eyes sayin’/Slow down summer,” Thomas sings in the chorus, lip-syncing to the recording as he walks down a hallway.   

“New song dropping Friday. Anyone else wish they could Slow Down Summer?” Thomas ponders in the caption. 

“Omg I am so excited!!!!” writes one enthusiastic fan, with another calling it, “straight fire.” 

Recently, Thomas celebrated his 18th #1 hit with “Country Again,” the title track of his latest album, Country Again: Side A. He’s working on Side B, which is expected to be released later this year.

