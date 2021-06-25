      Weather Alert

“Small Town Prayer”: RaeLynn invites fans into her relationship with faith in a new, tender ballad

Jun 25, 2021 @ 4:15pm

Round Here Records

RaeLynn is continuing to roll out new music with “Small Town Prayer,” a ballad that taps into her love both for her faith and for her hometown.

“Some pray for rain to make a living and feed their families, some pray for success to move their lives forward and some pray for healing,” she explains of the inspiration behind the song. “The asks of God are wide from all that pray in this world, and I just tapped into how I remember feeling praying when I lived in my small town.”

“Small Town Prayer” is RaeLynn’s second new release, following another ballad, “Made for Me to Love,” which the singer wrote when she was just eight weeks pregnant with her first child. She and her husband Josh Davis are expecting a baby girl in September.

The new music also arrives in the midst of RaeLynn’s residency at Ole Red Nashville, the bar and honky tonk owned by her former The Voice coach, Blake Shelton. Her two remaining shows slated for the Ole Red stage will take place on June 30 and July 7.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Kane Brown proclaims “I Can't Love You Anymore” in unreleased song
Jason Aldean books three-night Las Vegas residency
Walker Hayes is “Fancy Like” a number-one hit, thanks to his viral TikTok dance
Luke Bryan shares a “raw look into my life” with five-part docuseries, 'Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary'
Brett Young “always wanted a boy,” until he got to be a dad to his little “Lady,” Presley
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On