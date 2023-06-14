Sneak a peek into the Ryman’s new VIP Ford Lounge

Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium has launched its brand new VIP Ford Lounge.

Opening an hour before shows, the special lounge will offer guests wine, cocktails, beer and soft drinks; a commemorative Hatch Print Show Poster; light snacks; access to a private reception area and more.

An exclusive peek at the VIP Ford Lounge is available on the Ryman Auditorium’s Instagram now.

For more information and to elevate your next concert experience at the historic venue, visit ryman.com.

