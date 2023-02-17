96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

‘SNL’ is rolling out the welcome mat for Kelsea Ballerini

February 17, 2023 12:06PM CST
Share
‘SNL’ is rolling out the welcome mat for Kelsea Ballerini

NBC

It’s been a big week for Kelsea Ballerini, complete with the news she’s landed one of the most-coveted gigs of all: She’ll be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live

The “half of my hometown” hitmaker is booked to perform on the NBC staple on March 4, alongside host Travis Kelce, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday. 

Kelsea’s surprise EP and short film, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, came out on Valentine’s Day, ahead of the premiere of her episode of CMT Storytellers on Thursday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Gettin You Home (the BlackChris Young
4:09pm
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
4:06pm
Beers On MeDierks Bentley
4:03pm
Hate My HeartCarrie Underwood
3:59pm
I Dont Know About YouChris Lane
3:56pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Passing On 'The Voice'
2

Stratford Pointe Open House February 18th and 19th
3

Coming Soon: Radio Station Renovation Powered by Sutherlands Home Base
4

California Tesla Driver Spotted Sleeping Behind The Wheel
5

South Plains District Dental Society Annual Give Kids a Smile Children’s Dental Health Fair