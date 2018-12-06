Snow Balls Become Legal In Colorado Town

Kids in the town of Severance, Colorado, have a legal right to throw snowballs at each other — and it’s all thanks to a nine-year-old boy named Dane Best.

Best recently found out about an town ordinance that outlaws the throwing of all “missiles,” including snowballs. And even though town officials say the ordinance hasn’t actually been enforced in years, Best wanted it removed from the books.

At recent town board meeting, Best asked to speak and delivered a three-minute presentation arguing for the legalization of snowball fights.

He told the board, “The children of Severance want the opportunity to have a snowball fight like the rest of the world. The law was created many years ago. Today’s kids need a reason to play outside.”

The board agreed, and the mayor joined Best and his younger brother to throw the first legal snowball immediately following the meeting.