Snyders’ third-place finish leads No. 21 Tech at SWI

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. — While the No. 21 Texas Tech men’s golf team dropped into a sixth-place finish tie at the Southwestern Invitational (SWI) on Wednesday, Tyran Snyders’ blistering play continued with a third-straight round carded in the 60s. The senior fired a final round 2-under-par 69, propelling him into a tie for third place among 75 players.

Synders’ front-nine was up-and-down, shooting even-par with three birdies against three bogeys but he finished strong, firing a 2-under-par 33 thanks to three birdies versus just one bogey on the back-nine. Synders’ third-place finish at the Southwestern Invitational gives him two Top-5 finishes and three Top-20 finishes already this season after only four stroke-play tournaments.

As a team, Texas Tech shot a 1-over-par 285 on Wednesday following Monday’s first-round 7-under-par 277 and Tuesday’s second-round 1-under-par 283. In addition to Synders’ score, the Red Raiders’ other three scores counted on Wednesday were from Vicente Marzilio (even-par 71), Calum Scott (1-over-par 72) and Baard Skogen (2-over-par 73). The Red Raiders entered the final round in second place at 8-under-par and were tied with UNLV and Colorado while trialing Ohio State who led the 13-team field at 10-under-par.

The Red Raiders got off to a fast start during Wednesday’s final round, climbing into first place near the midway point of the final day but dropped down the leaderboard during the back-nine. Hole No. 18 wreaked havoc on Texas Tech, claiming a bogey (Scott), double-bogey (Skogan) and triple-bogey (Marzilio). It was Marzilio’s only bogey on the day after a near-flawless 3-under-par performance after the first 17 holes.

All five teams that finished ahead of the Red Raiders shot under par on Wednesday; the Buckeyes maintained their first-place slot finishing as the SWI Champions. The Buckeyes also claimed the individual champion, Neal Shipley, who shot 12-under-par, including a 6-under 65 in the final round.

Texas Tech will return to action on Feb. 8 as the Red Raiders travel to the Amer Ari in Hawai’i.

Southwestern Invitational Results (FINAL)

1. Ohio State: 285-273-281=839 (-13)

2. UNLV: 279-281-280=840 (-12)

T-3. UCLA: 280-281-282=843 (-9)

T-3. SDSU: 285-277-281=843 (-9)

5. Washington: 286-280-278=844 (-8)

T-6. Texas Tech: 277-283-285=845 (-7)

T-6. Colorado: 290-270-285=845 (-7)

8. Wake Forest: 284-283-282=849 (-3)

9. Cal: 281-285-286=852 (E)

10. San Jose State: 288-282-291=861 (+9)

11. Pepperdine: 284-287-296=867 (+15)

T-12. Houston: 291-285-292=868 (+16)

T-12. USC: 278-294-296=868 (+16)

Red Raider Results (FINAL)

T-3. Tyran Snyders: 66-68-69=203 (-10)

T-17. Vicente Marzilio: 71-69-71=211 (-2)

T-29: Calum Scott: 69-74-72=215 (+2)

T-32: Baard Skogen: 71-72-73=216 (+3)

T-42: Tim Wiedemeyer (i): 68-78-72=218 (+5)

64: Charles DeLong: 72-78-74=224 (+11)

Release Provided by MATT BURKHOLDER Texas Tech Athletics