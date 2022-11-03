96.3 KLLL Logo

‘So Help Me God’: Brantley Gilbert readies new album, teases collab with Blake Shelton + Vince Gill

November 3, 2022 2:30PM CDT
Share
‘So Help Me God’: Brantley Gilbert readies new album, teases collab with Blake Shelton + Vince Gill

Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Brantley Gilbert is back with another collection of new music. The singer announced his next album, So Help Me God, this week; it drops November 10.

Some of the songs on the 10-track collection will be familiar. The track list includes previously-released tunes like “How to Talk to Girls,” a Jason Aldean duet called “Rolex on a Redneck” and “The Worst Country Song of All Time” with Toby Keith and Hardy.

But the album also includes several songs fans haven’t heard before. There’s one more big collaboration on the project: Brantley’s next single, “Heaven by Then,” a duet with Blake Shelton that also features Vince Gill.

The singer acknowledges that it’s been a while since he had a new record out; his last project was 2019’s Fire & Brimstone.

“I’ve always taken a little longer than most artists, especially in this genre, to put an album out and that’s partly to do with me being a perfectionist,” he explains. “But we’ve been looking forward to getting this album out for a long time.”

He adds, “I’ve been blessed to sit down with some of the best writers in the country, and I feel like we’ve written some wonderful stuff.”

Brantley is a co-writer on all 10 tracks of So Help Me God. The album is available for pre-order now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wait In The TruckHardy/lainey Wilson
6:56pm
Long LiveFlorida-georgia Line
6:53pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:50pm
Does To MeLuke Combs Ft. Eric Church
6:47pm
Out In The MiddleZac Brown Band/blake Shelton
6:44pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Cover Loretta Lynn
2

Carly Pearce Slaps Down Twitter User Who Said She Caused 'Division'
3

Gwen Stefani Reveals She “Wasn't Ready” For Husband Blake Shelton To Leave 'The Voice'
4

Red Raiders rout West Virginia, 48-10, on Homecoming, Morton recognized as Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
5

Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Welcome First Child