Soccer Releases Spring Schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas – Head coach Tom Stone announced the release of five spring games that the Texas Tech soccer team will participate in starting this Saturday, Feb. 19 at the John Walker Soccer Complex vs ACU at 1 p.m.
“Spring games are always a source of development,” said Stone. “We have our youngest team in years, and they have been a blast to work with and have a terrific attitude towards growth for the fall. We look forward to playing this schedule and getting to see this group play together for the first time.”
As mentioned above, the Red Raiders kickoff their spring campaign hosting its lone home game vs ACU (free admission). Their next contest will take them to Frisco on Saturday, Mar. 5 where they will meet UNT for a 1 p.m. matinee. Tech then travels east to Houston to take on the Cougars at 1 p.m. Tech will face WTAMU at a date TBA but will round out its slate taking on New Mexico on the road at 2 p.m.
The Red Raiders lose six seniors from last season’s roster, one that included one of its most prolific players of all-time in Kirsten Davis. Notable returners include goalkeeper Madison White, a pair of Big 12 All-Freshman members last season in Macy Blackburn and Ashleigh Williams, defender Hannah Anderson and midfielder Charlotte Teeter. Texas Tech also added Jillian Martinez, the Texas 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year who spent the last two seasons at UCLA.
