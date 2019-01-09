Socks Go To The Homeless Shelters

The Credit Union in Lone Tree, Colorado, has invited customers to donate socks to the homeless and those customers have responded in a big way.

In 2018’s sock drive, it resulted in more than 6,400 pairs of socks being delivered to homeless shelters in the area.

The charity efforts will certainly continue in the years ahead as homeless shelters have seen just how much need there is for extra clothing in winter especially socks. And, customers of the credit union have been stepping up and responding to the request for help.