Red Raiders roll to 22-1 victory, host Midland College Thursday.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech softball opened its 2018 fall slate with a 22-1 victory over Odessa College in nine innings on Tuesday evening at Rocky Johnson Field.

Sophomore Erin Edmoundson got the start in the circle and delivered four shutout innings. The Red Raiders offense heated up in the third, scoring five runs in each of the next four innings to give them a comfortable 20-0 lead through six.

Texas Tech racked up 19 hits, and seven Red Raiders posted multi-hit performances while the defense posted a clean sheet over eight innings of work.

“I like our versatility and that we can switch tons of kids in and out of different positions and not miss a beat,” head coach Adrian Gregory said. “We didn’t have an error out of eight innings, so that’s a big win for me. I thought we pitched pretty well, so all-in-all it was a solid day for us. We hit well and our young kids played well.”

Five freshmen got the nod to start in the fall opener. Peyton Blythe and Zoe Jones were among the standouts, combining for four hits and eight RBI, including a home run from Jones.

“For our freshman to get out here, get some of their reps in and be able to have their first experience and a bunch of their firsts, I think is always a super fun thing.” Gregory said.

After Edmoundson exited, both freshmen pitchers received time in the circle. Odessa would record its lone run of the game in the seventh.

“There are tons of things that we can improve on,” Gregory said. “How we are positioning our feet defensively, and I don’t think that we are consistent at the plate but we will get there.”

The Red Raiders return to action on Thursday to take on Midland College at 5:00 p.m. at Rocky Johnson Field. The contest will be 10 innings and is open to the public with free admission.

Ty Parker

The post Softball Routs Odessa College in Fall Opener appeared first on Rock 101.1.