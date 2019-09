The Texas Tech softball team continues its fall schedule on Tuesday, Sept. 17, with a 6 p.m. contest against Odessa College at Rocky Johnson Field. Admission is free to the public.

The Red Raiders opened up the fall season with two dominating performances over McLennan Community College on Friday, Sept. 13. The Red Raiders took game one, 10-0, and added further insult to injury with a 15-0 win in game number two.