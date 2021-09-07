Someone Paid $72,500 For The Weirdest Piece Of Elvis Memorabilia Ever

An Elvis auction took place over the weekend and one of the weirdest pieces of Elvis memorabilia ever was sold for over $72,000. A jar of Elvis’ hair, which was saved by his personal barber, Homer Gilleland, went up for sale. The baseball-sized hairball was one of the most well-documented pieces in the world and had been kept for 20 years. Another specimen of Elvis’ hair was sold in 2002 for $115,120. Other items sold at Kruse GWS Auctions, included Elvis’ Schick electric razor sold for $3,000, the jumpsuit, worn for his landmark performances at Madison Square Garden in 1972, which sold for a record $1,012,500 as well as a racing helmet worn in the film “Viva Las Vegas” ($23,750), his “Frankie & Johnny” tuxedo tailcoat ($75,000), his personal and stage-worn boots ($28,750), sheet music from his ’68 Comeback Special ($15,000) and custom eagle belt ($25,000).
Do you think Buddy Holly’s Hair would go for that here in Lubbock?