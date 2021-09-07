      Weather Alert

Someone Paid $72,500 For The Weirdest Piece Of Elvis Memorabilia Ever

Sep 7, 2021 @ 10:16am

An Elvis auction took place over the weekend and one of the weirdest pieces of Elvis memorabilia ever was sold for over $72,000.   A jar of Elvis’ hair, which was saved by his personal barber, Homer Gilleland, went up for sale. The baseball-sized hairball was one of the most well-documented pieces in the world and had been kept for 20 years.   Another specimen of Elvis’ hair was sold in 2002 for $115,120.  Other items sold at Kruse GWS Auctions, included Elvis’ Schick electric razor sold for $3,000, the jumpsuit, worn for his landmark performances at Madison Square Garden in 1972, which sold for a record $1,012,500 as well as a racing helmet worn in the film “Viva Las Vegas” ($23,750), his “Frankie & Johnny” tuxedo tailcoat ($75,000), his personal and stage-worn boots ($28,750), sheet music from his ’68 Comeback Special ($15,000) and custom eagle belt ($25,000).

Do you think Buddy Holly’s Hair would go for that here in Lubbock?

