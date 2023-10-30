96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Something’s Poppin

October 30, 2023 8:00AM CDT
Share
What's New

Opening up soon this month is the all new gourmet popcorn shop, Something’s Poppin! The new shop is located at 11804 off Indiana in Suite 300, and is gearing up to serve the Lubbock community a plethora of popcorn and goodies.

At Something’s Poppin, one can try popcorn flavors such as sour cream and onion, pizza, extra cheesy, jalapeño cheddar, and so much more!

One can also enjoy soda beverages, candy, and put together popcorn assortment gifts for others.

For more, visit Something’s Poppin’s website here, and their Facebook page here.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Joy Of My LifeChris Stapleton
10:21am
Friends In Low PlacesGarth Brooks
10:17am
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
10:14am
RumorLee Brice
10:08am
Save MeJelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
10:04am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Dolly Parton To Perform At Halftime Of Cowboys Thanksgiving Game
2

Black Sox Saga: Shoeless Joe's Historic Courtroom Showdown Unveile
3

Country Singer And 'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Opens Up
4

Jason Aldean Addresses Controversial Song
5

Steve Trevino goes Beyond the Mic