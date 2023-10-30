Opening up soon this month is the all new gourmet popcorn shop, Something’s Poppin! The new shop is located at 11804 off Indiana in Suite 300, and is gearing up to serve the Lubbock community a plethora of popcorn and goodies.

At Something’s Poppin, one can try popcorn flavors such as sour cream and onion, pizza, extra cheesy, jalapeño cheddar, and so much more!

One can also enjoy soda beverages, candy, and put together popcorn assortment gifts for others.

For more, visit Something’s Poppin’s website here, and their Facebook page here.