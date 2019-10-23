“Somewhere on a Beach:” Tortuga Music Festival unveils 2020 lineup

ABC/Mark LevineLuke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw are among the stars heading to the beach for the 2020 Tortuga Music Festival lineup.

The country superstars will headline the three-day event in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, taking place April 17-19.

Many other country acts will perform across the festival’s three oceanside stages, including Kelsea Ballerini, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Runaway June and Jimmie Allen, along with pop stars Pitbull, Barenaked Ladies and Vanilla Ice. Emerging artists like “The Git Up” singer Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammackand Hardy will also take the stage.

Proceeds from the eighth annual festival go to Rock the Ocean Foundation, a nonprofit that works to educate the public on marine conservation and issues that affect oceans around the world including pollution, turtle and shark conservation, and coral reef degradation.

Passes for the 2020 Tortuga Music Festival go on sale November 1 at 10 a.m. ET. Visit their website for more info.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.