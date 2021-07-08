      Weather Alert

Sooners Picked First in Football Preseason Poll for Sixth Straight Year

Jul 8, 2021 @ 2:23pm

Oklahoma is the choice for the sixth straight year to win the Conference title in the Big 12 Football Preseason Poll, voted on by media representatives.

This year marks the ninth since 2011 in which the Sooners topped the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 14 league titles, including the last six.

OU garnered 35 of 39 first-place votes and tallied 386 total points. Iowa State, last year’s Big 12 runner-up, received the other four first-place nods and finished with 351 points. Texas, Oklahoma State and TCU rounded out the top five. West Virginia was chosen sixth followed by Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech and Kansas. The top-two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game to determine the 2021 Conference title. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 4 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2021 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

  1.     Oklahoma (35)                                     386

  2. Iowa State (4)                                      351

  3. Texas                                                    273

  4. Oklahoma State                                    266

  5. TCU                                                      255

  6. West Virginia                                        185

  7. Kansas State                                        163

  8. Baylor                                                   124

  9. Texas Tech                                           103

  10. Kansas                                                 39

First-place votes in parenthesis.

Release provided by Joni Lehmann Big 12

