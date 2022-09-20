96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV Project to Begin Wednesday

September 20, 2022 8:40AM CDT
On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Utility Contractors of America, Inc., on behalf of the City of Lubbock, will close a portion of Frankford Avenue at the intersection of 130th Street (FM 1585/ Future Loop 88) for continued construction of the South Lubbock Sanitary Sewer Extension Phase IV project. This closure will restrict access on both the north and south side of Frankford Avenue for approximately four weeks in order to construct the sanitary sewer infrastructure.  130th Street (FM 1585/future Loop 88) will remain open for east and west bound traffic.

Detours will be set and signed appropriately for this closure on Frankford Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

