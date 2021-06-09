South Plains Airshow is on!
The Texas Air Museum is excited to announce the South Plains Airshow on Saturday, June 12th! The show will include many exciting acts, from exhilarating acrobatics to rare WWII warbirds to historical re-enactments. You won’t want to miss it!
Acts will include Kyle Franklin’s Flying Circus, Bob Carlton, Tora Tora Tora, Ron Cain in his Super Chipmunk, as well as WW2 warbirds like the P-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk, C-47 Skytrain, and much more. Gates open at 9 AM on June 12, 2021.
- Adult Tickets: $15
- Tickets for Children 6-12 Years Old: $10
- Tickets for Children Under 6 Years Old: FREE
Note: Online ticket purchases are subject to an additional payment processing fee. Tickets at the gate are not subject to this fee.
The Texas Air Museum is entirely volunteer owned and operated. We depend upon our volunteers to run, maintain, and grow our museum. The airshow is one of our main sources of fundraising for maintaining and expanding the museum.
Tickets are also available at the gate or online. Click here for ticket information