South Plains Troop Salute : Casey Campbell from Lubbock

Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell, from Lubbock, Texas, sings with the U.S. Navy Band at the June 6 Concert on the Avenue performance in Washington, D.C., hosted by the Secretary of the Navy, the honorable Carlos Del Toro. Navy Band performances inspire patriotism, elevate esprit de corps, honor veterans and connect millions of Americans with their Navy.

As one of five chiefs in the United States Navy Band selected for advancement to senior chief, Campbell joins the small group of only 2% of sailors to achieve a career E-8 rank of more than 330,000.

Campbell joined the Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus as an alto vocalist in 2005. She completed her Bachelors of Music in education and a Master of Music in choral conducting from Texas Tech.