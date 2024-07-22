96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

South Plains Troop Salute : Marines with 1/24 conduct company attacks during ITX 4-24

July 22, 2024 2:48PM CDT
Photo by Lance Cpl. Richard PerezGarcia

Our thanks to Maj. Claude Adams for his work as part of Integrated Training Exercise 4-24. Safe travels and thank you for your service to our country.

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Claude Adams, retired, a Lubbock, Texas native, academic coordinator for Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center,  briefs the scheme of maneuver for the range to Brazilian Marines during Integrated Training Exercise 4-24 at Range 400, MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, June 22, 2024. ITX is the culmination of Marine Forces Reserve’s training cycle as they participate in a live-fire, combined arms exercise as a part of MAGTF operating over vast distances.

