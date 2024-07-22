South Plains Troop Salute : Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell

We salute Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell for her work as part of the U.S. Navy Concert Band . Safe travels and thank you for your service to our country.

She performed with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Sungshin Women’s University in Seoul. This performance was part of a special partnership between the U.S. Navy Band, the Sungshin Women’s University, U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense.