96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

South Plains Troop Salute : Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell

July 22, 2024 3:18PM CDT
Share
Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto

We salute Senior Chief Musician Casey Campbell for her work as part of the U.S. Navy Concert Band . Safe travels and thank you for your service to our country.

She performed with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at Sungshin Women’s University in Seoul. This performance was part of a special partnership between the U.S. Navy Band, the Sungshin Women’s University, U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Chasin' YouMorgan Wallen
6:57pm
Messed Up As MeKeith Urban
6:54pm
How 'Bout Them CowgirlsGeorge Strait
6:50pm
BulletproofNate Smith
6:43pm
Different 'Round HereRiley Green Ft. Luke Combs
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Ingrid Andress Roasted for Home Run Derby National Anthem Performance
2

Vanished Icons: Orange County’s Forgotten Landmarks
3

Resilience and Resolve: Anthony Scaramucci’s Journey from Wall Street to the White House
4

John Oates on 'Reunion'
5

Portion of MLK Boulevard to be Closed for Repairs Starting Monday