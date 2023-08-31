96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Spend Christmas with Darryl Worley, Deana Carter, Lorrie Morgan + more in Nashville

August 31, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
Jason Davis/Getty Images for IEBA

Going to be in Nashville for the festive season? Then be sure to stop by Gaylord Opryland for the Darryl Worley & Friends: Home For The Holidays dinner show.

The event, which is part of Gaylord Opryland’s 40th annual A Country Christmas, will run from November 23 to December 25 and be headlined by Darryl. Special guests Deana CarterLorrie MorganBilly DeanThe IsaacsAndy Griggs and Billy Gilman will perform on select dates.

“Christmas has always been a special time for my family,” shares Darryl. “Growing up, we never had a lot of excessive things, but my parents made sure Christmas was not just about the presents but about the experience and meaning of the season. I am so grateful to Gaylord Opryland for giving me a chance to share that Christmas spirit with all the people who visit Nashville during the holidays!”

“Headlining a brand-new dinner show as part of the resort’s 40th annual A Country Christmas is an honor beyond words,” adds the “Have You Forgotten?” hitmaker. “Please come visit Gaylord Opryland for the holidays to see me, along with some very talented friends, as we share the music, memories, love, and joy of the holiday season!”

For more information and to grab tickets, visit Gaylord Opryland’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

My TexasJosh Abbott Band With Pat Green
4:51pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
4:47pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
4:45pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
4:44pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
4:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

Queen Charlotte Unveiled: Conversations with Gabrielle Collins
3

Stripe Out Called for Texas Tech Home Opener
4

City of Lubbock to Hold Dedication Event for T.J. Patterson Memorial Plaza
5

New Show Announcements Including Classic Cinema Series + Del Castillo Saturday Nite!