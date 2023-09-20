Sponsor and Display Opportunities Available for the 15th Annual Pumpkin Trail

Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage will host the 15th Annual Pumpkin Trail from October 26-29, 2023, at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum. Our goal this year is to have a total of 65 displays showcased within the trail. You do not need to be a sponsor to have a display. Sponsors are tiered in differently priced categories and all sponsors are welcome to have a display in the trail.

We are also looking for volunteers to help us host this year’s Pumpkin Trail. It’s a fun volunteer opportunity for student and community organizations and anyone interested in helping organize and showcase this great family event.

For more information about Pumpkin Trail displays, sponsorship, or volunteer opportunities, please visit playlubbock.com or contact Terri Walker at (806) 767-3706 or by email at [email protected]