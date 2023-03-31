96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Spring 2023 Cash Contest Rules

March 30, 2023 9:39PM CDT
Share

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE SPRING 2023 CASH CONTEST 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL SPRING 2023 CASH CONTEST.

https://www.alphamediausa.com/alpha-cash-contest-spring-2023-rules/ 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://alphamediausa.com/alpha-cash-contest-spring-2023-spanish-rules 

 

Recently Played

JawbreakerLaura Bryna
4:01am
Like I Love Country MusicKane Brown
3:58am
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
3:55am
It Dont Hurt Like It Used TBilly Currington
3:52am
Crazy GirlEli Young Band
3:49am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Is Becoming a Dad Again
3

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love
4

Kenny Chesney Felt 'Social Anxiety' After Renee Zellweger Split
5

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Acting Career