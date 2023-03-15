Spring Break Staycation at the Lubbock Municipal Museums

Having a Staycation in Lubbock this Spring Break? Join the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum for their Spring Break Staycation Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17. The Buddy Holly Center will have activities from 10 am – 12 pm and the Silent Wings Museum will have activities from 1 pm – 3 pm and an all-day museum scavenger hunt. Activities are $1 with museum admission fees where applicable.

Children younger than six will need adult supervision. Parents are welcome to join in creating art with their children. No registration is required, but supplies are limited. Come early to have the best chance to make your favorite craft!

Buddy Holly Center Spring Break Staycation Activities

Tuesday: Jazz Instruments

Wednesday: DIY Trumpets

Thursday: Blow Paint

Friday: Walk of Fame Stars

Silent Wings Museum Spring Break Staycation Activities

Tuesday: Color Melting Coffee Filter

Wednesday: DIY Barometer

Thursday: Straw Rockets

Friday: DIY Parachute

For more information, please call (806) 775-3560, visit www.buddyhollycenter.org and www.silentwingsmuseum.com or follow the Buddy Holly Center/Silent Wings Museum on Facebook and Instagram.

###