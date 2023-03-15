96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Spring Break Staycation at the Lubbock Municipal Museums

March 15, 2023 9:59AM CDT
Share
Getty Images

Having a Staycation in Lubbock this Spring Break? Join the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum for their Spring Break Staycation Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17. The Buddy Holly Center will have activities from 10 am – 12 pm and the Silent Wings Museum will have activities from 1 pm – 3 pm and an all-day museum scavenger hunt. Activities are $1 with museum admission fees where applicable.

Children younger than six will need adult supervision. Parents are welcome to join in creating art with their children. No registration is required, but supplies are limited. Come early to have the best chance to make your favorite craft!

Buddy Holly Center Spring Break Staycation Activities

Tuesday: Jazz Instruments
Wednesday: DIY Trumpets
Thursday: Blow Paint
Friday:  Walk of Fame Stars

Silent Wings Museum Spring Break Staycation Activities

Tuesday: Color Melting Coffee Filter
Wednesday: DIY Barometer
Thursday: Straw Rockets
Friday:  DIY Parachute

For more information, please call (806) 775-3560, visit www.buddyhollycenter.org and www.silentwingsmuseum.com or follow the Buddy Holly Center/Silent Wings Museum on Facebook and Instagram.

###

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

Til You CantCody Johnson
5:22pm
In Case You Didnt KnowBrett Young
5:18pm
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
5:12pm
Free And Easy (down The RoadDierks Bentley
5:09pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
5:06pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

Kane Brown Has Been Writing Some 'Darker' Songs About Mental Health Struggles
3

Blake Shelton Reveals The Real Reason He's Leaving 'The Voice'
4

March 2023 Events
5

Kissing Device Mimic Real Kisses, Allows Long-Distance Couples To Maintain Intimacy