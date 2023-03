St. Patrick’s Day Events in Lubbock

Looking for something to do in Lubbock this year for St. Patrick’s Day? Check out some of these events:

What: St. Patrick’s Day specials

Where: Adventure Park

When: Friday, March 17 at 12 p.m.

What: St. Patrick’s Day Hunt

Where: Mahon Library

When: Friday, March 17 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

What: Shamrock Tree Craft

Where: Patterson Branch Library

When: Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m.

What: St. Paddy’s Party

Where: Little Woodrow’s

When: Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m.

What: St. Patrick’s Day Party

Where: Skooners Grill & Bar

When: Friday, March 17 at 9 p.m.