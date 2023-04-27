96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Star-studded performance lineup revealed for 2023 ACM Awards

April 27, 2023 9:35AM CDT
Academy of Country Music

The performance lineup for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards has been announced.

Luke CombsMiranda LambertMorgan WallenKeith UrbanKane BrownJason AldeanLainey WilsonCody JohnsonJo Dee MessinaAshley McBrydeJelly RollCole SwindellThe War And TreatyBailey Zimmerman, and co-host and country legend Dolly Parton are set to perform from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Additionally, Dolly will debut her as-yet-unheard new song, “World on Fire,” which doubles as the lead single off her upcoming rock album, Rock Star.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly and Garth Brooks, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

